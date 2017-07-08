York County held a ground breaking ceremony Saturday for a new government building.
July 08, 2017 8:26 PM

York County breaks ground on $24M government complex

By Tracy Kimball

YORK

York County leaders broke ground Saturday on a new 80,000-square-foot government complex in York.

The complex on South Congress Street will include space for multiple county agencies including the elections, treasurer, engineering, planning and auditor’s offices, said York County Manager Bill Shanahan.

The complex, part of an $89 million referendum passed in November of 2015, will cost more than $24.2 million, Shanahan said. The complex should be complete by spring 2019, he said.

Saturday’s ceremony represented other building projects across the county, including improvements at Moss Justice Center, a new recycling center and public works, Shanahan said.

