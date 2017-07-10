York County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in multiple armed robberies

The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in multiple robberies.
The sheriff’s office reported one attempted robbery and one armed robbery early Monday at two convenience stores off S.C. 49 in Lake Wylie. The robberies happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Trent Faris, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said law enforcement officials believe the suspect also is tied to four previous armed robberies and attempted armed robberies. The suspect’s vehicle is possibly a gold Chrysler Sebring, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
Anyone with information should call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
