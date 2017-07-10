Local

July 10, 2017 11:32 AM

York County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in multiple armed robberies

By Hannah Smoot

hsmoot@heraldonline.com

LAKE WYLIE

The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in multiple robberies.

The sheriff’s office reported one attempted robbery and one armed robbery early Monday at two convenience stores off S.C. 49 in Lake Wylie. The robberies happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Trent Faris, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said law enforcement officials believe the suspect also is tied to four previous armed robberies and attempted armed robberies. The suspect’s vehicle is possibly a gold Chrysler Sebring, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Anyone with information should call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

"I can be myself. I can be funky." Dance students at The Complex in Fort Mill grow and learn

2:06

"I can be myself. I can be funky." Dance students at The Complex in Fort Mill grow and learn
Tega Cay dedicates new firehouse 1:34

Tega Cay dedicates new firehouse

Here's something to do on Lake Wylie you might not have heard about 1:32

Here's something to do on Lake Wylie you might not have heard about

View More Video