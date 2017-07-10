Students make their selections for dining at Winthrop University’s DiGiorgio Student Center in 2013.
Local

July 10, 2017 6:15 PM

Chick-fil-a coming to Winthrop in fall 2017

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

Winthrop University students won't have to go far to taste Chick-fil-a treats on campus.

The popular Southern staple is opening a campus location inside the DiGiorgio Student Center. The school expects it will be open by the time students return for the start of the fall semester in August.

The location will sit in the Markley's food section on the ground floor of the student center. Popeye's Chicken, which had a dedicated space in the center for several years, decided this summer to close all of its locations on college campuses, according to Winthrop President Dan Mahony.

Mahony said the school's food service provider, Aramark, worked with Chick-fil-a to fill the vacancy.

"Chick-fil-a has always been a franchise mentioned by students, faculty and staff as one they would like to see in Markley's, and we appreciate Aramark's efforts to bring it to Winthrop's campus," Mahony said.

Meal selections in the student center include Burger Studio, Zoca's, Einstein Bros., Miso, The Wedge, and Starbucks.

There are two other Chick-fil-a locations in Rock Hill, one on Cherry Road and one on Dave Lyle Boulevard.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066

