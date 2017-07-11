Mark Timmons
Local

July 11, 2017 5:58 PM

Rock Hill police search for missing 72-year-old man

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

A 72-year-old Rock Hill man with early onset dementia has been missing since about 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Rock Hill Police Department.

Mark Waylon Timmons was last seen driving a 1993 silver Ford Mustang, with South Carolina license place CBL 441, according to police spokesperson Capt. Mark Bollinger.

Bollinger said Timmons was wearing blue jeans, a striped light blue shirt and brown boots, and may be headed toward Kershaw.

Timmons is about 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and partially gray hair, Bollinger said.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

