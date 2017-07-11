Two 15-year-olds accused of robbing a Fort Mill teen at gunpoint

A 14-year-old boy told police he was robbed at gunpoint in a Fort Mill park June 30.
The victim told Fort Mill police he met two 15-year-old boys he knew at Walter Elisha Park on North White Street at around 2:30 p.m. The three walked on a nearby trail, according to a Fort Mill Police Department news release Tuesday.
The victim said the two suspects physically assaulted him on the trail and pointed a handgun at him, the release says. The suspects took his cellphone and ran away.
Officers later located one of the suspects near his house and found the victim's cellphone in his pants' pocket.
Both suspects were charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, assault and battery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the release says.
The two suspects are in the custody of the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.
