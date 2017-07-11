Police recover about $6,000 in Fort Mill home burglary

Two people stole about $6,700 worth of property from a Fort Mill home Friday – and then returned to the scene with a friend, according to the Fort Mill Police Department.
Charles Ashley Wright, 19; Bradley Eugene Sutton, 22, and Gregory Sroka, 18, were arrested in connection with the burglary after they were found inside a Veloce Trail home when the owner returned at around 5 p.m., according to a Fort Mill police news release.
The victim told officers he found one man hiding in his garage and two others in his house, the release says.
Maj. Bryan Zachary, Fort Mill police public information officer, said officers detained the suspect found in the garage, later identified as Sroka, but the two suspects inside the house fled.
Zachary said officers called a K-9 unit and were able to track down the other two suspects, later identified as Sutton and Wright.
Police determined Sutton and Wright first broke into the house at around 3 a.m. and stole about $6,700 worth of property, Zachary said.
Zachary said police have recovered about $6,000 worth of the stolen property.
Sutton and Wright returned to the house at around 4 p.m. with Sroka, remaining there until the owner returned, Zachary said.
Sroka, who was only in the house once, was charged with burglary and criminal conspiracy, police say. He was released on a $10,000 bond.
Wright and Sutton have been charged with larceny, two counts of criminal conspiracy and first and second degree burglary, police say. Their bond was set at $40,000 each.
