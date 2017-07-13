What’s happening in York, Chester, Lancaster

Special events
▪ Historic Rock Hill is featuring a bicycle exhibit, “Rolling Through Rock Hill,” at the White Home, 258 East White Street, to welcome the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships and in honor of Rock Hill’s rich cycling history. The exhibit will open to the public in conjunction with opening day activities, 5-9 p.m. July 22 and run through Aug. 5. The exhibit will include “Old Betsy II,” the replica of the bike which was ridden by James Spratt White II on his trip to New York in 1936, along with other vintage and modern bicycles. The exhibit will also include information on the history of biking in Rock Hill as well as the current cycling landscape of the city, which includes the Giordana Velodrome, Novant Health BMX Supercross track, and miles of mountain bike trails. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5. Members are free.
▪ A native Baghdadi, The Rev. Farouk Hammo, senior minister at Baghdad Presbyterian Church, will lead a prayer service at 5 p.m. Sunday at Grace Presbyterian Church, S.C. 160 West, Fort Mill. At 7 p.m. Monday he will discuss being a Christian in Iraq and how life is in his native county. He worked as engineering geologist for 17 years before being called to ministry while in Australia. There he served in various ministerial positions, including establishing Arabic Presbyterian Churches, for 22 years. He is also the Chairman for Al-Rafidyan Assembly of Presbyterian Churches in Iraq.
▪ Historic Brattonsville, the actual site of the first Patriot militia victory known as the Battle of Huck’s Defeat, will host its annual reenactment, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 16 at the site in McConnells. Reenactments of two pivotal American Revolution battles take place during the two day event – on Saturday the Battle of Huck’s Defeat and on July 16, a reenactment of the Battle of Hanging Rock; both begin at 2 p.m. Visitors can shop for period wares from sutler’s row. An 18th-century style church service is planned at 10:15 a.m. July 16. Admission: adults, $8; seniors $7; ages 4-17, $5; free, members and age3 and younger.
▪ The third annual Reading Roundup Celebration Jam, 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Friedheim Park. The event features vendors, book giveaways, bounce house, music and food. Free and open to the public.
▪ Neighborhood Empowerment clean up, Saturday. Churches, organizations and youth groups are invited to volunteer to help clean up Rock Hill neighborhoods. Details: 803;524-5935.
▪ Charlotte Iris Society annual rhizome sale, 8 a.m. Saturday at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte. Members will be at The Greenery. In addition to locally produced irises by members, there will be a collection from Winterberry Gardens in Grand Junction, Va. Also available is a supply of new plant markers and AIS booklets, “Basic Iris Culture.”
Entertainment
▪ Anne Springs Close Greenway Summer Concert series features West Bolz and the One Trick Ponies, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Comporium Amphitheater, 291 Dairy Barn Lane. Bring a blanket or chair and picnic dinner. Beer and wine available for purchase. Food trucks also on site. Details: ascgreenway.org.
▪ Free Community Bingo, sponsored by Agape Hospice, 2 p.m. July 21 with 10 games and free refreshments at Glenrock Baptist Church, 1815 North Dobys Bridge Road Fort Mill. RSVP to 803-517-2021
Meetings
▪ York County Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Quilters Gallery will have a trunk show with more than 50 quilts. Quilters will discuss color, creative fabric use, new ideas and many tips and tricks. Fabric collections, patterns, rulers, and kits will be available for sale.
▪ Keystone board of directors, 6 p.m. Monday at the Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.
▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 6:30 at Mary's Cafe, Firetower Road. New members will be inducted. Details: 803-366-9896.
▪ York Soil & Water Conservation District commissioners, 5 p.m. July 20 at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway, York. Open to the public. Details: 803-684-3137 ext.101.
York County Library
STEAM Studio: 3 Little Pigs Building Challenge, 2:30-4 p.m. Thursday. Build houses out of Strawbees, Popsicle® sticks, and Lego bricks that can withstand the Big Bad Wolf. Ages 6-11. Call 803-981-5888 to register.
I Am: Collage Art Project, 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Use magazines, newspapers, and more to create a collage to describe yourself and who you want to become. Ages 11-17. Call 803-981-5830 to register.
Build a Stronger Body: Zumba for Teens, 12:30-2 p.m. Friday. Zumba instructor Tressa Waters will get you moving with this fun, Latin-inspired dance-fitness program. Ages 11-17. Call 803-981-5830 to register.
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Area Shag Club, 8 p.m. July 22 at Celebrations, inside the Ramada Inn, North Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Party theme is Patriot Day. Cost: $3, members; $5, guests. DJ is Steve Coley. There will be free shooters, 50/50 drawing, great drink prices, and a large dance floor.Details: Frankie McConnell at 803-517-1859 or email fmmac@comporium.net.
Hunger relief
▪ Second Harvest Partners, sponsored by Providence Presbytery hunger relief site, 9 a.m. Friday at Wesley United Methodist Church, 110 W. Jefferson St., York. Volunteers will distribute food to participants who meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: Catawba Area Agency on Aging at 803-329-9670.
Volunteers
▪ Agape Hospice volunteer information drop in, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 20 at the regional office, 1326 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. Details: 803-329-4544.
Reunions
▪ The descendants of the late William Thomas Williams and Annie Graham Williams annual family reunion, 6 p.m. Saturday at Neely's Creek ARP Church, 974 Neely's Creek Road, Rock Hill. Covered-dish supper begins at 6:30 p.m. Business meeting after. Details: 803-328-9523 or facebook.com/groups/992100457574989/.
▪ 77th Mitchell family reunion, 12:15 p.m. Sunday at Edgemoor ARP Church, S.C. 901, Edgemoor. Bring a covered dish. Drinks and silverware provided. Details: 803-230-7226.
Support groups
▪ Al-Anon 8 p.m. Mondays, Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays, Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill. Serenity Seekers, 6 p.m. Mondays, The Journey Church, 5415 S.C. 557, Lake Wylie.
