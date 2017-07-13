York County summer program brings food, fun to children

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 York Co. summer food program provides free meals to all children Pause 4:04 Will I be able to vote in SC if I moved recently? Even out of the county? 0:52 Journey Resale Store opens in Lake Wylie 2:31 Fort Mill students talk mascots 1:38 Fort Mill students caucus on Catawba Ridge High School mascot choices 1:35 Lake Wylie scuba diver finds and returns lost, 'sunken' treasures 1:54 'This is not your grandfather's sawmill': What will Roseburg mean for Chester County? 2:00 Fort Mill residents receive tablets to get connected 1:41 York County students fish their way to a college scholarship 2:06 "I can be myself. I can be funky." Dance students at The Complex in Fort Mill grow and learn Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The Summer Food Service Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the South Carolina Department of Education, provides free meals to children during the summer across York County. The program, sponsored by the York County government, feeds more than 1,000 children a day across 40 sites in York County. All children under 18 years old may attend the program, which runs Monday through Friday. Tracy Kimball By Tracy Kimball

