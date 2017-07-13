York County summer program brings food, fun to children

The children come for the food, but stay for the chance to play with others on a steamy summer day.
The Summer Food Service Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the South Carolina Department of Education, provides free meals to children during the summer.
York County government sponsors the local program that feeds more than 1,000 children a day across 40 sites in the county, said Tyrie Rowell, one of York County’s area site monitors. The program has operated locally for 35 years.
Rowell, a five-year program volunteer, took advantage of the feeding program as a student and now is helping other children. He said it’s about more than a free meal.
“We see every year the kids come back and bring their friends,” Rowell said. “The kids love it. They (enjoy) fellowship with each other.”
The program helps fill the summer gap to ensure children have nutritional lunches each day, said Trish Startup, York County government spokesperson.
Rock Hill resident Lilly, 8, said her favorite meal is the peanut butter and jelly sandwich and she enjoys coming to eat and play with her friends.
“It feeds us lunch so mommy doesn’t have to,” she said. “It’s nicer eating here than (at home).”
Lilly was one of about 15 children gathered Thursday in a covered pavilion outside the Boyd Hill Recreation Center in Rock Hill. Families flock through as they freely during the lunch hour.
The children come as much for the food as they do for their peers and Cassandra Carter, who manages the site each day and hands out lunches.
She calls it “feeding my babies.”
Carter has been volunteering with the program for more than 30 years. Her mother led the Boyd Hill site before her death. Carter said she does it for the kids.
“Some get food in the morning, some don’t,” she said.
Carter has formed a close bond with the children, interacting with them whenever she sees them in the community.
“It makes me feel good when they look forward to seeing me,” she said.
Want to go?
Free meals are available Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until August 11.
Any child 18 and younger is invited to enjoy a free meal at any of the sites in York County. To find a Summer Feeding Program site, call 803-909-7511.
More information can be found on the York County government website under Summer Feeding Program.
