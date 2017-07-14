A faulty fire alarm leads to lessons and fun at York day care center

A faulty alarm at Agape United Day Care in York has led to fun for the kids.
Courtney Codrington, a teacher at the daycare, said, as a result of the faulty alarm, a relationship developed between Agape and responding York firefighters and police. They came to Agape and talked to the kids about their jobs.
“They would come each and every time, even if the alarms were back to back” Codrington said. “We’d ask them to come and talk to the children, they kept coming, kept being nice and just treating us with respect. They were there at our beck and call, it didn’t matter what they were coming from they would always show up when we needed them.”
A company that had done roadwork just outside of Agape accidentally cut lines to the phone and alarm system. The alarm needed a landline and continually went off until AT&T fixed the landline.
The speed with which officers responded to the emergency calls made Rogerlene Sanders, owner and director of the Agape Day Care, center, feel safe.
“It was just a matter of seconds. It made me feel like if something really happened here, we’re in good hands.” she said.
Firefighter DJ Turney said “We were getting called out here two or three times a week, so we just gave them our number and told them to call us if they needed anything.”
Firefighters from York held multiple water days for the kids. They would release water from the hose attached above the firetruck and allow the kids to run around underneath the spray.
“It helps with public education, it helps the kids see what a fireman does. It helps them not be scared of firemen” said firefighter Richard Palmer.
“We enjoy giving back to the community and the kids laugh and have a great time.” said Palmer as laughing and smiling daycare children ran around underneath a spray from the fire truck on a recent day.
Seeing emergency services workers in this environment is good for the kids, Codrington said.
“Our community helpers are important. You want the kids to see how, if you’re in a situation outside of Agape, that these people are here to help you. That’s very important for them to know,” Codrington said.
“I want to be a girl firefighter” said one day care student after seeing firefighters.
Other children described the day as “super fun” and one boy held up 10 fingers, and said “this much,” when asked how much fun he had.
“(They) come out and interact with the kids and let them know ‘we’re not bad people, we’re here for you, to protect you.’” Sanders said.
Codrington said “They love being here, you can tell.”
Sanders said “They put their hearts into it, the fire department was sweating but they enjoyed it. York County police and fire has really been there for us. They’re not prejudiced, they’re not only here for Agape, but for anybody that needs them.”
Comments