A faulty fire alarm leads to lessons and fun at York day care center

twitter email City of York firefighters brought a fire truck to Agape United Day Care Friday and sprayed the children with water from a hose as part of the center's "water day." The firefighters' goal is to teach the kids about their role in the community. The kids were introduced to the firefighters after they responded to the center's faulty fire alarm system.

