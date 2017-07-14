Some relief from heat in Rock Hill’s weekend forecast

Yes, the heat and humidity are soaring, but there’s promise of a little relief Saturday in the Rock Hill area.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to be rather numerous Saturday afternoon and evening, and daytime high temperatures will be about 5 degrees below recent levels, forecasters say.
After registering the hottest temperature so far this summer on Thursday, 94 degrees, Rock Hill headed in the same direction Friday. By early afternoon, the temperature at the Rock Hill/York County Airport was 90 degrees, and the heat index – which measures the combined impact of heat and humidity – was 99.
Heat indices in the upper 90s also were reported in Lancaster and Chester, each of which hit 93 degrees for a high Thursday. It was worse to the east and southeast. A reporting station in eastern Chesterfield County was showing a heat index of 106 degrees early Friday afternoon, and the heat index was 110 degrees at the Santee National Wildlife Refuge.
The Weather Service is cautioning Rock Hill-area residents to use caution to avoid heat-related illnesses.
Forecasters expect highs in the mid-90s and heat indices of 100-103 degrees Friday afternoon. But things will get a little better for the rest of the weekend, they say.
A weak cold front is forecast to push into the Carolinas and stall in the Rock Hill area Saturday.
“That boundary will combine with a favorable upper-air pattern and instability to produce scattered to numerous showers and storms Saturday afternoon into the evening,” said Justin Lane, of the National Weather Service office in Greer.
With more clouds and precipitation around, Saturday’s high temperatures are expected to top out at 90. More of the same – a good chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms and highs around 90 – is predicted for Sunday.
Showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast Monday, but meteorologists say coverage of the storms will be only about 30-40 percent. Rain-free conditions and highs in the low 90s are in the forecast for next Tuesday and Wednesday.
