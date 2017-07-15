Business news: Rock Hill native gets national honor, Lake Wylie gym renamed, and more

Rock Hill native named ‘Employee of Year’ by national magazine
Rock Hill native Justin Green, the general manager of 360 LLC on Mount Gallant Road, has been named “Employee of the Year” by national trade magazine Lawn & Landscape.
Brandon Guffey, owner of 360 LLC, said Green has helped build the company into a local powerhouse.
“I believe it’s Justin portraying the confidence to the customers and with his leadership of the crewmembers,” Guffey said. “It’s not anything I was ever able to accomplish alone.”
The store is at 1933 Mount Gallant Road in Rock Hill.
Fort Mill coffee bar to open July 17
The coffee company Forte Legato is scheduled to open 7:30-10 a.m. July 17 inside of Full Spectrum Brewery in Fort Mill.
The coffee bar seats about 50 people and sells a variety of bagged coffees.
The restaurant is scheduled to be open 7-10 a.m. Monday-Friday at 2180 Carolina Place Drive, suite 101.
7-Eleven franchise seminar July 20
7-Eleven Inc. is holding a franchisee seminar July 20 to detail business ownership opportunities in the York County area.
Stores available to franchise in York County include 1001 Oakland Ave. and1657 Cherry Road, both in Rock Hill, and 4850 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie.
The seminar is 5-7 p.m. July 20 at 5600 77 Center Drive, suite 320, Charlotte. Sign up at franchise.7-eleven.com.
The seminar includes information about the franchise system, business model and free product coupons. Upcoming seminars will be held at the same location 5-7 p.m. Aug. 15 and 5-7 p.m. Sept. 19.
Business workshop set at Winthrop July 25
A workshop on how to start a business is 6-8 p.m. July 25 at Winthrop University’s Thurmond Building in Rock Hill.
Business basics include developing a basic business plan, figuring anticipated expenses, and projected income, marketing and networking.
The workshop is at the Winthrop Small Business Development Center in Thurmond Building at the intersection of Park Avenue and Memorial Circle on campus.
The cost is $25. Register by July 24 at startupjuly2017.eventbrite.com/. A parking pass will be emailed at the time of registration.
Call 803-323-2283 for more information.
Lake Wylie gym changes ownership, name
A Lake Wylie gym that has been around for more than 30 years has new owners and a new name ahead of a grand opening Aug. 5.
The Office Gym and Fitness Center, previously known as Sportscenter, is holding an event next month at its location on 4076 Charlotte Highway in Lake Wylie.
The gym is now owned by Lynn Sherrill and her family. Her stepson Caleb, a Clover High School graduate, will be the general manager.
Gym hours are 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
The 15,000-square-foot gym features a cross training room, elliptical machines, aerobics classes, tanning beds and deadweight lifting.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments