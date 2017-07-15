Backcountry heart lives at Historic Brattonsville

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:15 Revolutionary War battle re-enactment draws crowds to York County Pause 1:01 New women's boutique with clothing, accessories opens in Rock Hill 1:50 Chester animal shelter needs upgrades or expansion, workers say 1:23 Victory Sport Outreach brings sports and campers together in Fort Mill 1:31 York firefighters blast kids with hoses at daycare's 'water day' 1:20 York Co. summer food program provides free meals to all children 4:04 Will I be able to vote in SC if I moved recently? Even out of the county? 0:52 Journey Resale Store opens in Lake Wylie 2:31 Fort Mill students talk mascots 1:38 Fort Mill students caucus on Catawba Ridge High School mascot choices Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Historic Brattonsville highlighted a pivotal American Revolution battle at the annual Battle of Huck's Defeat event Saturday. The re-enactment featured uniformed militia fighting British loyalists in the battle that took place in July of 1780 at Historic Brattonsville.

Historic Brattonsville highlighted a pivotal American Revolution battle at the annual Battle of Huck's Defeat event Saturday. The re-enactment featured uniformed militia fighting British loyalists in the battle that took place in July of 1780 at Historic Brattonsville.