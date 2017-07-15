Historic Brattonsville highlighted a pivotal American Revolution battle at the annual Battle of Huck's Defeat event Saturday. The re-enactment featured uniformed militia fighting British loyalists in the battle that took place in July of 1780 at Historic Brattonsville.
Historic Brattonsville highlighted a pivotal American Revolution battle at the annual Battle of Huck's Defeat event Saturday. The re-enactment featured uniformed militia fighting British loyalists in the battle that took place in July of 1780 at Historic Brattonsville.

July 15, 2017 7:48 PM

Backcountry heart lives at Historic Brattonsville

By Tracy Kimball

MCCONNELLS

A hidden voice at the battlefield yells “ready! aim!” The Patriot rebels and British loyalists wearing 18th century uniforms, raise their muskets and prepare to fire.

A few feet away, others wearing T-shirts and sun-visors raised their cell phones and focused on the fighters.

“Fire!” Muskets blasted as camera shutters fired.

It was all part of the annual Battle of Huck’s Defeat re-enactment Saturday at Historic Brattonsville, the site of the first Patriot milita victory. The battle took place in 1780.

Historic Brattonsville will hold another pivotal American Revolution battle Sunday — the Battle of Hanging Rock at 2 p.m. An 18th-century style church service is at 10:15 a.m. Admission is $8 for adults; $7 for seniors; ages 4-17, $5.

