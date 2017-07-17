Randy McFalls Sr.
July 17, 2017 3:21 PM

Police searching for Clover man missing since last week

By David Thackham

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and family continue to search for a missing Clover man who seemingly vanished after leaving work in Charlotte last week.

Michael Randy McFalls Sr., described as a six-foot-tall man weighing from 200-220 pounds, last contacted his family Thursday afternoon, according to Michael R. McFalls, Jr. in media reports.

McFalls, 52, reportedly told his wife that he was heading home around 4:30 p.m., but did not show up at home. According to the family, McFalls drives a pearl white four-door 2013 Chevy Silverado truck with a Clemson sticker on the lower right hand side.

The tag is NC DZ-7187. McFalls has green eyes and brown/gray hair, according to the family.

He was last seen when he left work in the 3900 block of Stuart Andrews Boulevard in Charlotte.

McFalls typically carries his iPhone and iWatch with him, but they are both turned off, his family told media on Sunday.

Anyone with information on McFalls is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

