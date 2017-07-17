Suspect stole $850 from Rock Hill restaurant, police say

Police say they’re searching for a suspect who stole around $850 in cash from a safe at a Jersey Mike's location just off Dave Lyle Boulevard.
The business owner told police an unknown suspect entered the store around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night and stole the cash from a safe, according to a police report.
The owner told police the suspect is either a former or current employee who had a key to the store.
According to the report, the suspect went straight to the safe, unlocked it and then left. The owner told police that the alarm didn't go off because of problems with the alarm system.
The case remains active pending further investigations.
