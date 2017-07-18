Rock Hill region will see summer’s hottest conditions in the next week

A strong high pressure system will spread across the eastern United States this week, bringing the hottest conditions so far this year to the Rock Hill area.
High temperatures will be pushing the 100-degree mark by early in the weekend, forecasters say. And the combined impact of heat and humidity will be even more uncomfortable.
Excessive heat advisories and warnings were posted Tuesday in parts of the Midwest, and the high pressure system is forecast to push eastward.
The Rock Hill area has been blessed with slightly cooler temperatures since late last weekend, with afternoon highs held in the upper 80s. That continued Tuesday, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service.
A few late-afternoon and evening thunderstorms also developed Tuesday.
The pattern change will become evident Wednesday. Sunshine will dominate, sending highs into the low 90s. Afternoon temperatures are expected to peak around 95 degrees Thursday, and then push toward the century mark Friday through Sunday. The hottest temperature so far this year in Rock Hill was 95 degrees, recorded last Thursday and Friday.
Friday through Monday of next week, the heat index – a measurement of the combined impact of heat and humidity – is forecast to climb near 105 degrees each day. That is the level where the Weather Service issues a Heat Advisory.
The excessive heat is forecast to break around next Tuesday, when the high pressure system weakens. The long-range forecast calls for a return of normal temperatures and a good chance of above-normal precipitation for the rest of next week, after Monday’s heat.
