Car thieves break into vehicles in Tega Cay

Tega Cay police released this video Tuesday showing car breakins early Sunday morning. Police have said at least 37 vehicles were broken into over the weekend and they are asking help in locating the suspects. Police say the suspects are armed and presumed dangerous and that residents should not take any direct action. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Sgt. Spencer at 803-578-4971 or email jspencer@tegacaysc.gov.