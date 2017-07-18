March 22, 2017 file video: Thousands of dollars have been donated to help a Rock Hill, South Carolina veteran, 84, who was evicted March 16. The VFW Post 2889 in Rock Hill has led efforts to help the veteran and collected more than $2,600 online and $800 in dropped-off donations. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com
March 22, 2017 file video: Thousands of dollars have been donated to help a Rock Hill, South Carolina veteran, 84, who was evicted March 16. The VFW Post 2889 in Rock Hill has led efforts to help the veteran and collected more than $2,600 online and $800 in dropped-off donations. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Local

July 18, 2017 5:38 PM

Funeral for Rock Hill vet who avoided homelessness by community support is Wednesday

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

The funeral for Bobby Bowers, an 84-year-old veteran facing homelessness until police and the community stepped in, is Wednesday.

A graveside service with full military honors is 11 a.m. at Grand View Memorial Park, 401 Hollis Lakes Road, Rock Hill, said Melinda Woodhurst, York County Veterans Services director.

Bowers was among people being evicted in below-freezing temperatures in March when police, then veterans and the community, helped him find housing and other services.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mentally ill son who killed Rock Hill lawyer gets 5 years in prison

View More Video