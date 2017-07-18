Funeral for Rock Hill vet who avoided homelessness by community support is Wednesday

The funeral for Bobby Bowers, an 84-year-old veteran facing homelessness until police and the community stepped in, is Wednesday.
A graveside service with full military honors is 11 a.m. at Grand View Memorial Park, 401 Hollis Lakes Road, Rock Hill, said Melinda Woodhurst, York County Veterans Services director.
Bowers was among people being evicted in below-freezing temperatures in March when police, then veterans and the community, helped him find housing and other services.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065
Comments