Local

July 19, 2017 9:03 AM

Want to ring in the holidays? Carowinds seeks performers for WinterFest

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

FORT MILL

Carowinds is holding auditions this month in its search for performers for this year’s WinterFest.

The theme park is looking for singers, dancers, comedic actors and others ahead of its inaugural winter celebration.

Auditions are 3-6 p.m. July 22 and July 29 at Carowinds Employment Office, 14523 Carowinds Boulevard, Charlotte.

Carowinds also is hiring sound technicians, scenic carpenters, costumers and makeup artists.

WinterFest will run 5-10 p.m. on select evenings Nov. 24-Dec. 30.

Applicants must be at least 15 years old and complete an online application before auditioning at carowinds.jobs. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe dancing shoes.

Visit carowinds.jobs for more information and a full list of open positions.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

