Chester County apartment complex gets $1.3M makeover, will help homeless, veterans

A Chester County apartment complex recently received a substantial $1.3 million rehabilitation effort, according to community leaders.
Carolina Housing and Community Development Corp. worked to update 25 units of affordable housing in Great Falls. The property includes four one-bedroom units, nine two-bedroom units, eight three-bedroom units and four four-bedroom units.
The rehabilitation featured the construction of four fully accessible ADA units, new kitchens, new bathrooms, central heating and air conditioning, tile flooring, new appliances and more.
“This project provides a great opportunity for our organization to meet the needs of individuals and families seeking affordable housing solutions in the town of Great Falls and the surrounding area,” said Dewayne Alford, CHCDC executive director.
Some of the units will provide permanent housing for homeless individuals and families, while others will provide housing for veterans or the surviving spouses of veterans.
The project was funded in part by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta and its Affordable Housing Program, Spratt Savings and Loan Association and the Housing Authority of Rock Hill.
Neighboring Concepts, PLLC provided the architectural and engineering services for the project, while MCON Construction Inc. provided general contractor services.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments