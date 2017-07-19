Cutting the ribbon to open the Chester County apartment complex that recentely underwent a $1.3 million rehabilitation in front from left are Barbara Gaston, Jim Bennett, Great Falls Mayor Lee Montgomery, commissioners David Casey and Tammy Gordon, the Rev. Curtis Cohens. In back are Dewayne Alford, Dewayne Alford, executive director of the Carolina Housing and Community Development Corporation and Darrel Williams.
Cutting the ribbon to open the Chester County apartment complex that recentely underwent a $1.3 million rehabilitation in front from left are Barbara Gaston, Jim Bennett, Great Falls Mayor Lee Montgomery, commissioners David Casey and Tammy Gordon, the Rev. Curtis Cohens. In back are Dewayne Alford, Dewayne Alford, executive director of the Carolina Housing and Community Development Corporation and Darrel Williams. Contributed photo
Cutting the ribbon to open the Chester County apartment complex that recentely underwent a $1.3 million rehabilitation in front from left are Barbara Gaston, Jim Bennett, Great Falls Mayor Lee Montgomery, commissioners David Casey and Tammy Gordon, the Rev. Curtis Cohens. In back are Dewayne Alford, Dewayne Alford, executive director of the Carolina Housing and Community Development Corporation and Darrel Williams. Contributed photo

Local

July 19, 2017 2:55 PM

Chester County apartment complex gets $1.3M makeover, will help homeless, veterans

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

GREAT FALLS

A Chester County apartment complex recently received a substantial $1.3 million rehabilitation effort, according to community leaders.

Carolina Housing and Community Development Corp. worked to update 25 units of affordable housing in Great Falls. The property includes four one-bedroom units, nine two-bedroom units, eight three-bedroom units and four four-bedroom units.

The rehabilitation featured the construction of four fully accessible ADA units, new kitchens, new bathrooms, central heating and air conditioning, tile flooring, new appliances and more.

“This project provides a great opportunity for our organization to meet the needs of individuals and families seeking affordable housing solutions in the town of Great Falls and the surrounding area,” said Dewayne Alford, CHCDC executive director.

Some of the units will provide permanent housing for homeless individuals and families, while others will provide housing for veterans or the surviving spouses of veterans.

The project was funded in part by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta and its Affordable Housing Program, Spratt Savings and Loan Association and the Housing Authority of Rock Hill.

Neighboring Concepts, PLLC provided the architectural and engineering services for the project, while MCON Construction Inc. provided general contractor services.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lancaster family receives a surprise gift during a Tega Cay fundraiser

Lancaster family receives a surprise gift during a Tega Cay fundraiser 1:56

Lancaster family receives a surprise gift during a Tega Cay fundraiser
Mentally ill son who killed Rock Hill lawyer gets 5 years in prison 2:34

Mentally ill son who killed Rock Hill lawyer gets 5 years in prison
S.C. Strawberry Festival pageant queens on the move in Fort Mill 2:23

S.C. Strawberry Festival pageant queens on the move in Fort Mill

View More Video