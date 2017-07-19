York roads closed for intersection improvements, S.C. DOT says

Starting Wednesday, North Congress Street, or S.C. 49, in York will be closed for intersection improvements at Lincoln Road and S.C. 49, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.
Hillside Lane (S-46-501) is also closed along with a portion of Lincoln Road (S-46-64), according to the state transportation department.
The agency plans to have the roads reopen by September.
Detour routes include Hall Street, Blackburn Street, Charlotte Street and U.S. 321 (Kings Mountain Street).
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Comments