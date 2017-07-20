‘Who’s Bad’ helps kick off the BMX World Championship at Rock Hill’s Fountain Park

Who’s Bad – live Saturday as part of the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships’ Opening Ceremonies, 6-10 p.m. in Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill – is not only the longest-running Michael Jackson tribute band, but also the only such band predating Jackson’s death.
Subsequently their homage to the King of Pop is much more authentic, driven by dedication and joy. Power-packed performances pay strict attention to Jackson’s art and tap into the immense devoted fan base.
Who’s Bad founder, musical director, saxophonist, Vamsi Tadepalli assembled a cast of North Carolina’s premiere musicians for this mission focused on every aspect of MJ’s art from vocals and choreography to the six-piece band.
It's all there from synchronized dance routines, a hot horn section unleashing down-deep rhythm in a performance delivered with rockin' soul and riveting precision so genuine that Jackson’s longtime friend and manager Frank DiLeo touted “Michael would have been proud!” after witnessing a Nashville, Tenn., Who’s Bad performance.
‘It takes a village’ to authentically reproduce such well-known tunes and stylized performance art. Based in Chapel Hill, The Who’s Bad band comes well-equipped with James Times, lead vocals; Joseph Bell, lead vocals; Michael Buckley, guitar/vocals; Lynn Grissett, trumpet/vocals; Archie Logan, drums/vocals; Quinton Moore, bass/vocals; Aaron McCoy, saxophone/vocals; Daniel Rychlec, dancer/choreographer; plus Malcolm Blaze Little, Danielle Rich, and Jonathan Sirois, backup dancers.
This troupe collectively brings together “over 100 years of professional even Broadway experience.” It is also significant to note that lead vocalist James Times core of experience began not only in high school band, it continued with his acceptance at Florida International University’s School of Music as well as when he became becoming a member of Drum Corps International’s award-winning Phantom Regiment and champion Bluecoats from 2007-2009, adding another level of strength and dedication to his musical artistry.
Who’s Bad is ‘gonna be starting something – specifically Michael Jackson’s King of Pop artistry – as notorious as much as he was glorious, with an epic list of hits: ‘Thriller,’ ‘Billie Jean,’ ‘Bad Criminal,’ ‘Beat It,’ ‘ Rock With You’ and more.
There’ll be smooth moves galore so moonwalk yourself on over to see Who’s Bad live Saturday as part of the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships' Opening Ceremonies at Fountain Park. This event includes 40 food trucks, BMX stunt show bike safety event, kids zone and more. For more on the music, go to whosbadmusic.com.
