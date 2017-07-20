Chester mom’s pain, driver’s remorse over boy hero’s death plays out in courtroom

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:32 NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill Pause 2:08 Chester woman gives tearful courtroom apology for hit-and-run death of boy, 11 1:56 Lancaster family receives a surprise gift during a Tega Cay fundraiser 5:25 Veterans attend funeral of Rock Hill man saved from homelessness after eviction 2:23 S.C. Strawberry Festival pageant queens on the move in Fort Mill 5:00 Car thieves break into vehicles in Tega Cay 2:34 Mentally ill son who killed Rock Hill lawyer gets 5 years in prison 2:50 York police install air conditioners for disabled woman 1:59 Like coffee with your brews? Check out new bar inside Fort Mill brewery 0:59 Catawba fans in York County flock to river for fun, escape from heat Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Michelle Johnson, a Chester woman charged in the October 2015 hit-and-run death of 11-year-old La'Darious Wylie, cried in a courtroom Thursday as she apologized to his family. The boy's mother, Liz McCrorey, told the court that she chose not to hate Johnson, but still wonders why she did not stop. La'Darious pushed his younger sister, ShaVonta, out of the way as a car came toward her while they were waiting for the school bus. He was crushed by the car and rushed by helicopter to a Charlotte hospital, where his mother chose to donate his organs. Johnson received 18 months of probation for the felony hit-and-run death charge.

Michelle Johnson, a Chester woman charged in the October 2015 hit-and-run death of 11-year-old La'Darious Wylie, cried in a courtroom Thursday as she apologized to his family. The boy's mother, Liz McCrorey, told the court that she chose not to hate Johnson, but still wonders why she did not stop. La'Darious pushed his younger sister, ShaVonta, out of the way as a car came toward her while they were waiting for the school bus. He was crushed by the car and rushed by helicopter to a Charlotte hospital, where his mother chose to donate his organs. Johnson received 18 months of probation for the felony hit-and-run death charge.