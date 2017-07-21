Warning notices remain at 3 area sites along the Catawba River in Rock Hill

Officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control say they will keep precautionary notices posted at the following three area locations: Landsford Canal State Park, Catawba Indian Nation landings, and The Riverwalk in Rock Hill.
Results from tests -- taken earlier this week where Sugar Creek enters the Catawba River and at the Catawba Indian Nation landing -- show that bacteria levels are above the standard.
The tests were needed after a sewage spill in Mecklenburg County a week ago. Sewage spilled into Kings Branch in south Charlotte. Kings Branch is a tributary to Sugar Creek in the Catawba River watershed. Sugar Creek flows into the main stem of the Catawba River.
As of Tuesday, the spill amount had reached 200,000 gallons, according to the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control began testing water samples Tuesday at Riverwalk in Rock Hill, the Catawba Indian Nation landing in eastern York County and the Landsford Canal State Park landing in Chester County, said Adrianna Bradley, DHEC public information officer. The sites all connect directly to the Catawba River.
The laboratory results take at least 24 hours.
In a recent press release, Bradley said the elevated levels may be a result of runoff from a recent rainfall.
She also said the Catawba River is a recreational destination for fishing, tubing, and swimming, and these activities involve contact with natural waters, which can periodically be affected by short-term pollution events which most commonly occur from runoff after heavy rains.
The notices will be lifted when sample results indicate levels are safe.
Comments