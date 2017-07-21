Part of Ebenezer Park lake access closed up to 2 months for York County erosion project

A part of lakefront access will be closed for up to two months at York County’s Ebenezer Park for erosion repair.
The area will be closed – despite the summer being the most popular time for recreational users – because the Lake Wylie water level must be at or near its lowest level for the erosion control program to be done properly, said Andy Merriman, assistant county manager.
The park on the southern shore of Lake Wylie gives the public access to the water through a boat landing, swimming area, picnic and recreational area.
The swimming area and the boat ramp will not be affected and will remain open to the public, said Pat Morrison, Ebenezer Park superintendent. Other amenities such as campsites and more also are not affected.
Both Morrison and Merriman said that county officials understand that the summer is the park’s busiest season, but reiterated that residents’ water access remains at either side of the construction.
“Residents will still be able to swim and still be able to launch their boats,” Morrison said. “This mainly affects the area used mostly for shoreline fishing.”
The middle section of lakefront of about 500 feet that is nearest a hexagonal shelter will be closed during the construction. The project cost is $236,000 and is scheduled for six to eight weeks.
