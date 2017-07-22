Celebrating bikes and BMX with art

Using bikes and BMX as inspiration, artists of all ages have created sculptures, paintings, drawings, and more celebrate the UCI BMX 2017 World Championships, July 25-30 at the BMX Super Cross Track in Rock Hill.
Partners in this project include Rock Hill School District, Friday Arts Project, Catawba River Arts Guild, Arts Council of York County and a local bike shop.
Cycling-themed artwork will be on display at venues in downtown Rock Hill as part of the opening ceremony and throughout the week of the event.
Fort Mill High School student Hannah Stackhouse’s photography is featured on banners for the event, according to the school district.
▪ reCYCLE: works by Leah Mulligan Cabinum and Sean Mueller, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at the Arts Council of York County, 121 E. Main St.
▪ All About Bikes: Catawba River Arts Guild, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at the Arts Council of York County, Perimeter Gallery 121 E. Main St.
▪ All About Bikes: Catawba River Arts Guild, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays City Hall Rotunda Gallery, 155 Johnson St.
▪ “Tread” Sculpture by Leah Cabinum on the exterior wall at Swim, Bike & Run, 153 E. White St.
▪ Winthrop University Sculpture Student Work at the corner of East Main Street and Dave Lyle Boulevard.
▪ Rock Hill School District Student Art Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at the Gettys Center Loading Dock Gallery, 201 E. Main St.
▪ “Foot Machine” by the Friday Arts Project, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, Gettys Center 2nd Floor, 201 E. Main St.
