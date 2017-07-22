S.C. workforce board grants $100K to York, Lancaster, Chester counties

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce and the State Workforce Development Board awarded $600,000 in grants across the state to implement or expand existing public transportation to give people more direct access to work and job training sites.
York, Lancasterand Chester counties will share $100,000 of the grant money. The money will help implement the Way2Work program, designed to increase employment and training opoortunities through the expansion of transportation into rural Chester County.
According to the board, 20 people are expected to use the expanded transportation service each day during the 18-month grant period.
Forte Legato opens
The coffee company Forte Legato opened its doors on July 1 in Fort Mill.
The hours are 7:30-10 a.m. Forte Legato is inside of the existing Full Spectrum Brewery.
The coffee bar seats about 50 people and sells a variety of bagged coffees and various coffee beverages.
The restaurant is scheduled to be open 7-10 a.m ., Mondays-Fridays. The address is 2180 Carolina Place Drive, Suite 101, Fort Mill.
Rock Hill business owners earn industry award
Jeffrey and Peggy Lindsey and Jason and Heather DeJute of SERVPRO of Rock Hill and York County were awarded last month the Director’s Silver Award during a company-wide awards event in Seattle.
SERVPRO franchises offer fire and water cleanup and restoration services, as well as mold mitigation and remediation.
More than 2,500 owners, key staff and corporate representatives attended the annual event, which was held June 24-28 in Seattle.
"We have a dedicated group of disaster remediation professionals at SERVPRO of Rock Hill and York County, and we're proud to accept this award on behalf of the entire team," said Jeffrey Lindsey. "Our business is just one of many extraordinary small businesses in the SERVPRO Franchise System, all of which benefit from the innovative tools, the business framework, and the ongoing training SERVPRO provides. This support is a big part of the reason why SERVPRO has been an industry leader in disaster cleanup, restoration and remediation services for 50 years."
