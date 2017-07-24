Storm cleanup underway Monday in Rock Hill, York County

Some industrial warehouses had roof and water damage, officials said, and several trees were down around the city after Sunday's late afternoon storm. The cleanup began Sunday and continued into Monday morning, city and York County officials said.
Newest Starbucks location opens in Rock Hill

Starbucks opened its latest York County coffee and more store Friday in Rock Hill at the corner of Cherry Road and Charlotte Avenue. The store opens at 5 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

York County 'rediscovers' Catawba River with recreation boom

With new access to the Catawba River, residents and visitors in York, Chester and Lancaster counties are "rediscovering" the natural resource amid a recreation boom. York County recreation and tourism leaders say hundreds of people are taking advantage of Riverwalk, River Park and the Lake Wylie Dam for paddling and fishing on weekends.

Clover School District readies to open Ninth Grade Campus

The final of five projects in the 2014 Clover School District's construction bond package will open for the new school year Aug. 17. A community open house to see the renovated middle school on Highway 55 East will be held Aug. 14. The $10 million renovation is part of the voter-approved $67 million bond referendum.

Chester woman gives tearful courtroom apology for hit-and-run death of boy, 11

Michelle Johnson, a Chester woman charged in the October 2015 hit-and-run death of 11-year-old La'Darious Wylie, cried in a courtroom Thursday as she apologized to his family. The boy's mother, Liz McCrorey, told the court that she chose not to hate Johnson, but still wonders why she did not stop. La'Darious pushed his younger sister, ShaVonta, out of the way as a car came toward her while they were waiting for the school bus. He was crushed by the car and rushed by helicopter to a Charlotte hospital, where his mother chose to donate his organs. Johnson received 18 months of probation for the felony hit-and-run death charge.

Veterans attend funeral of Rock Hill man saved from homelessness after eviction

Rock Hill and York County veterans and supporters donated thousands of dollars in March to help Bobby Bowers, 84, a Navy veteran facing the possibility of freezing to death after he was evicted. Bowers died in June and dozens of veterans and supporters attended the funeral. Members of Bowers' extended family said they were thankful for the "incredible" support and love.

S.C. Strawberry Festival pageant queens on the move in Fort Mill

The South Carolina Strawberry Festival pageant in Fort Mill, South Carolina, is now partnering with the Miss USA system. Beth Vanderwalker, director of the Fort Mill pageant, announced Tuesday the reigning Teen and Miss queens will represent the Strawberry Festival in November’s Miss South Carolina USA pageant. The Strawberry Festival event also becomes an official preliminary contest for the Miss USA system.

Car thieves break into vehicles in Tega Cay

Tega Cay police released this video Tuesday showing car breakins early Sunday morning. Police have said at least 37 vehicles were broken into over the weekend and they are asking help in locating the suspects. Police say the suspects are armed and presumed dangerous and that residents should not take any direct action. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Sgt. Spencer at 803-578-4971 or email jspencer@tegacaysc.gov.

York police install air conditioners for disabled woman

Police in York, South Carolina, collected hundreds of dollars in donations, then bought and installed two air conditioners for a disabled woman in York Monday. The woman had endured 90-plus degree heat. Police Sgt. Dale Edwards and Chief Andy Robinson said that serving people is what community is all about.

Like coffee with your brews? Check out new bar inside Fort Mill brewery

The coffee company Forte Legato opened its doors recently in Fort Mill inside of the existing Full Spectrum Brewery. The coffee bar sells individual cups of coffee as well as coffee beans roasted in house. The restaurant is scheduled to be open from 7am-10am Mondays through Fridays. The address is 2180 Carolina Place Drive, Suite 101, Fort Mill, SC

Catawba fans in York County flock to river for fun, escape from heat

The Catawba River in York County was full of floaters, boaters and fishing rods Sunday as visitors flocked to the water to cool off and have fun. Many river visitors rented interlocking tubes for groups of fun-seekers, while others paddled in kayaks. Others stayed in the shade on the banks for a little fishing and relaxation.

New women's boutique with clothing, accessories opens in Rock Hill

The Mackenzie Jade boutique in Rock Hill is now open and features women's clothing and accessories. Owner Amanda Anderson said she opened the store in a pink shop at 1048 Mt. Gallant Road because of her love for fashion. The store is open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Saturday.