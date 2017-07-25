Local

Man drowns in Fort Mill apartment pool, appears to be accidental, officials say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

July 25, 2017 2:03 PM

FORT MILL

A 29-year-old man drowned Monday in a Fort Mill apartment complex pool in what appears to be an accident, police and coroner officials said.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast has not released the victim’s name.

The man was found at the bottom of the pool on Stone Village Drive around 11 a.m. Monday, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded and conducted a death investigation but found no foul play and the incident appears to be accidental, Faris said.

The man was located after family members could not find him at his apartment and a bystander called 911 after seeing the man’s body in the pool, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The apartment complex is near S.C. 160 between the Tega Cay Walmart and Gold Hill Road.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

