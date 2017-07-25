York County Free Clinic expands care to serve those who ‘have no other options’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:12 Meet international visitors in Rock Hill for 2017 BMX World Championship Pause 1:26 York County Free Clinic expanding to include new site 0:34 Storm cleanup underway Monday in Rock Hill, York County 0:42 Newest Starbucks location opens in Rock Hill 2:07 York County 'rediscovers' Catawba River with recreation boom 1:34 Mayor: Rock Hill 'on the world stage' at BMX championship ceremony 2:13 Clover School District readies to open Ninth Grade Campus 1:32 NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill 2:08 Chester woman gives tearful courtroom apology for hit-and-run death of boy, 11 1:56 Lancaster family receives a surprise gift during a Tega Cay fundraiser Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Rock Hill-based York County Free Clinic will begin offering services on Thursday mornings in the 204 Raile St. building owned by PATH in York. The goal is to better serve western York County residents. All services are free and are for people with no health insurance and who qualify for the care under income requirements. Services are offered by appointment; to schedule call 803-366-6337. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

