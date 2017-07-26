Motorcycle driver dead after multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster near Catawba River

The driver of a motorcycle involved in a multi-vehicle crash on S.C. 5 in Lancaster County near the Catawba River has died, coroner and South Carolina Highway patrol officials said.
Jason Lee Sims, 27, of Lancaster, the motorcycle driver, died at the scene, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said in a written release.
Sims, driving a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle, was heading south on S.C. 5 just east of the Catawba River behind a Honda Civic when he attempted to slow down and lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle, said Cpl. Bill Rhyne of the highway patrol. Sims was struck by a northbound vehicle, Rhyne said. The motorcycle crashed with the other southbound vehicle, Rhyne said.
Sims was wearing a helmet, police said.
The drivers of both other vehicles were not injured, Rhyne said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
