Reagan the dog at center of York County lawsuit over ownership

Michelle Johnson, a Chester woman charged in the October 2015 hit-and-run death of 11-year-old La'Darious Wylie, cried in a courtroom Thursday as she apologized to his family. The boy's mother, Liz McCrorey, told the court that she chose not to hate Johnson, but still wonders why she did not stop. La'Darious pushed his younger sister, ShaVonta, out of the way as a car came toward her while they were waiting for the school bus. He was crushed by the car and rushed by helicopter to a Charlotte hospital, where his mother chose to donate his organs. Johnson received 18 months of probation for the felony hit-and-run death charge.