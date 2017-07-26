Former roommates at odds over dog whose fate may be up to York County jury

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:36 Reagan the dog at center of York County lawsuit over ownership Pause 2:12 Meet international visitors in Rock Hill for 2017 BMX World Championship 1:26 York County Free Clinic expanding to include new site 0:34 Storm cleanup underway Monday in Rock Hill, York County 0:42 Newest Starbucks location opens in Rock Hill 2:07 York County 'rediscovers' Catawba River with recreation boom 1:34 Mayor: Rock Hill 'on the world stage' at BMX championship ceremony 2:13 Clover School District readies to open Ninth Grade Campus 1:32 NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill 2:08 Chester woman gives tearful courtroom apology for hit-and-run death of boy, 11 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Former roommates are in a South Carolina lawsuit over ownership of Reagan, a Goldendoodle dog and the former mascot of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Winthrop University. The original owner filed suit saying he left the dog with a friend while traveling and that he now wants the dog back. The friend has denied the request in the lawsuit and has asked for a jury trial. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

