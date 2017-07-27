York County deputy, former NFL player injured in traffic crash

A York County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured when his patrol car was hit after he stopped to help a stranded motorist.
Deputy Mark Rodenhauser, 56, had stopped to help a motorist Wednesday morning on S.C. 49 near York when another vehicle hit his car, said Trent Faris, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
Rodenhauser suffered a gash to his head, and was hospitalized for treatment of the cut, Faris said. He is expected to be fine, Faris said.
“We are thankful it was not worse,” Faris said. “He had only stopped to help someone.”
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, Faris said.
Rodenhauser is a former NFL player who was a long snapper for many teams in a 13-year career, including a time in the 1990s with the Carolina Panthers. He is assigned to the unit of deputies who handle court security and also is on the department’s mounted patrol, Faris said.
