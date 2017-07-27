More Videos

  • Olympian visits Rock Hill summer camp kids

    BMX Olympics silver medalist Alise Post of Minnesota stopped by the Emmett Scott Center in Rock Hill to encourage children to try BMX racing. Post is competing in the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships on Saturday, July 29, according to Katie Quinn, Rock Hill city spokesperson. The BMX track is at 1307 Riverwalk Parkway, Rock Hill, SC.

BMX Olympics silver medalist Alise Post of Minnesota stopped by the Emmett Scott Center in Rock Hill to encourage children to try BMX racing. Post is competing in the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships on Saturday, July 29, according to Katie Quinn, Rock Hill city spokesperson. The BMX track is at 1307 Riverwalk Parkway, Rock Hill, SC.
Mick Mulvaney was scheduled to speak at a private business roundtable in Fort Mill, South Carolina Friday morning, but he was momentarily distracted by a number of people wearing dinosaur costumes just outside of the room. Mulvaney was speaking at Movement Mortgage in Fort Mill, which encourages its employees to dress up in Halloween costumes on the Friday before Halloween.

The Lamb family in Fort Mill's Baxter Village, who shared this video, has since 2001 been putting on an elaborate Halloween "street show" in their front yard on Halloween night. Allen Lamb becomes a classic character - a mummy, witch, werewolf, phantom, Frankenstein and others - who entertains trick-or-treating families with costume and a signature song that he performs. Allen and LouAnn Lamb live at 7144 Michael Scott Crossing, Fort Mill. The Herald asked readers to share videos of their Halloween fun.

A fire Thursday in York, South Carolina, displaced eight children and four adults. The fire was electrical and accidental, fire officials said. The American Red Cross is assisting the victims. But the fire left the people without a permanent place to live or clothing for the children and adults.

Two years after La'Darious Wylie died saving his sister from a hit and run driver at a school bus stop where there is no sidewalk, some Chester County officials are pushing for a sidewalk to be built for safety reasons. The sidewalk has been considered before, but there was no money for the improvement. Chester County Councilman Alex Oliphant said he is leading a renewed effort to find the money.

Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a man was found shot in a car at a gas station at the corner of Saluda Road and Mount Holly Road on the evening of Oct. 25. The man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said. Officers are looking for the shooter.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said a missing pregnant woman whose body was discovered near the York and Lancaster county line, was murdered in North Carolina and dumped across the state line. Tolson said investigators were able to identify 23-year-old Natalie Nicholle Merrick by her unique tattoos. Merrick's long-time partner Mahmood Amjad Bhatti was arrested in Charlotte and charged in her death and the death of her unborn child.

Joseph Sharp of Fort Mill died after he ran into traffic twice at the intersection of Albright Road and Blackmon Street in Rock Hill Friday night, Rock Hill police said. Sharp was hit by the first car, then fled into nearby woods, then was hit again in a separate incident and later died, police said.