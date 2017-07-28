USA's 15-year-old Payton Ridenour (196) crosses the finish line to take second place in the girls 15 Challenge at the Novant Health BMX Supercross Track on Thursday in Rock Hill.
USA's 15-year-old Payton Ridenour (196) crosses the finish line to take second place in the girls 15 Challenge at the Novant Health BMX Supercross Track on Thursday in Rock Hill. Jeff Sochko Special to The Herald

Local

BMX Worlds recap: Day 3

By Chris Edwards

Special to The Herald

July 28, 2017 11:07 AM

ROCK HILL

On the third day of the UCI 2017 BMX World Championships in Rock Hill, U.S. riders continued their week-long winning streak.

For the 14-year-old boys challenge group, Jack Kelly came in first. For the girls, Payton Ridenour placed second in the 15-year-old girls group.

Races continue today with the Men Juniors and Women Juniors races running late afternoon through evening. Races also will be held throughout the day Saturday.

The championship started Tuesday. More than 3,300 riders represent about 40 countries. Visit rockhillSCbmx.com for ticket information and more details.

