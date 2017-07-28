BMX Worlds recap: Day 3

On the third day of the UCI 2017 BMX World Championships in Rock Hill, U.S. riders continued their week-long winning streak.
For the 14-year-old boys challenge group, Jack Kelly came in first. For the girls, Payton Ridenour placed second in the 15-year-old girls group.
We're live in Rock Hill— UCI BMX Supercross (@UCI_BMX_SX) July 28, 2017
Watch today's races right here! https://t.co/AO1pmqUPbb #BMXWorlds pic.twitter.com/NNWUGlDFnu
Races continue today with the Men Juniors and Women Juniors races running late afternoon through evening. Races also will be held throughout the day Saturday.
Welcome to @2017BMXWorlds What a Track! #PanamaVerdict pic.twitter.com/1yWK9NtbXU— UCI BMX Supercross (@UCI_BMX_SX) July 28, 2017
Click here for full race results, updated in real time.
It's day 3 at the #BMXworlds, and the track is really heating up! Awesome photos by @craigdutton! pic.twitter.com/XORsH7K0Gd— 2017 BMX Worlds (@2017BMXWorlds) July 27, 2017
The championship started Tuesday. More than 3,300 riders represent about 40 countries. Visit rockhillSCbmx.com for ticket information and more details.
Comments