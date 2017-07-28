Another day of 90s, but cool down headed for York County

Temperatures will hit 90 degrees again Friday across the York County area, but forecasters say that will mark the end to the heat for nearly a week.
A pattern change that will include afternoon highs several degrees below average and unusually low summer humidity levels is being promised by meteorologists, beginning this weekend.
The temperature has reached 90 degrees on 22 of 27 days so far this month in York County, and Friday’s high is expected to reach the 90-degree mark.
But a strong cold front is forecast to push southward across the Carolinas, bringing a good chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Krentz says it appears as if the worst of Friday’s stormy weather will remain well to the north – with flooding rains possible in West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland – but a few strong to severe storms are possible in the Carolinas, he said.
Once the front pushes through, showers are expected to end early Saturday and be followed by clearing skies.
The changing pattern will begin to take shape Saturday, with a high only reaching 86 degrees despite plenty of sunshine. Humidity levels also will be falling during the day.
But the change will really be evident Sunday.
“A nice, nice day is expected Sunday, with highs about 6 to 8 degrees below normal,” said Trisha Palmer, of the National Weather Service office in Greer.
Even more amazing will be the dew point temperatures, which have been running in the steamy low 70s this week. Palmer said those dew point readings, a measure of the humidity, will be unseasonably low Sunday and Monday – in the 50s much of the time. The low humidity levels will allow morning lows to fall into the low and mid 60s.
Conditions gradually will return to early-August averages next week, with highs again reaching the 90-degree mark by Wednesday or Thursday.
After Friday, no rain is in the Rock Hill area forecast until late next week.
Comments