Beloved former Tega Cay police officer dies after cancer battle

Beloved former Tega Cay police officer Anthony White died Friday morning after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, police and city officials said.
White, 43, was a sergeant with the Tega Cay Police Department from 2008 until 2015.
White, a father of three sons, was beloved by the people of Tega Cay, Tega Cay officials said.
Maj. David Nelson of the police department described White as “a wonderful human being - the community loves him.”
On Facebook, city officials wrote Friday: “It is with a sad heart that we inform you that Sgt. Anthony White lost his battle with cancer this morning at the age of 43. Sgt. White joined TCPD on January 15, 2008 and served until January 29, 2015. He loved Tega Cay, and serving the people of our wonderful community. His smile was infectious, and he will be greatly missed. Please join us as keeping his mother, his three sons and his family in your thoughts and prayers. As arrangements are made, we will let the community know. The outpouring of support you have all shown to Sgt. White since he was diagnosed was tremendous and appreciated by his family and his fellow officers.”
In 2015, people in Tega Cay donated to help White and his family after his diagnosis. One of those people, a 5-year-old boy, donated his birthday money to White after White gave the boy a gift in 2015.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments