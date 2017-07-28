York residents choose which York Police officer they want to see kiss a pig at the 2015 National Night Out, a national campaign to improve police-community relations.
York County Sheriff’s Office to join National Night Out on Aug. 1

By Catherine Muccigrosso

cmuccigrosso@heraldonline.com

July 28, 2017 3:31 PM

YORK COUNTY

The York County Sheriff’s Office will be participating for the first time in National Night Out on Aug. 1, Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. It is held the first Tuesday in August.

The sheriff’s office and partnering Neighborhood Watch programs will hold events from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at four locations:

▪ Moss Justice Center, 1675-2A York Highway, York.

▪ Clover High School Football Field, 1625 Highway 55 E., Clover.

▪ YCSO District 3 Office, 515 S. Cherry Road, Rock Hill.

▪ Baxter Village Hall, 3387 Richards Crossing, Fort Mill.

National Association of Town Watch started the event in 1984, and it has grown into a nationwide event for communities and police agencies to strengthen their relationships, according to the sheriff’s office.

To learn more about YCSO Neighborhood Watch program email kim.morehouse@yorkcountygov.com.

Rock Hill and York police departments have participated in the past with events including picnics, block parties, socials and activities, including York residents choosing an officer to kiss a pig. Both departments plan to participate again this year, according to their websites.

Catherine Muccigrosso: 803-329-4069

