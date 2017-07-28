York County Sheriff’s Office to join National Night Out on Aug. 1

The York County Sheriff’s Office will be participating for the first time in National Night Out on Aug. 1, Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. It is held the first Tuesday in August.
The sheriff’s office and partnering Neighborhood Watch programs will hold events from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at four locations:
▪ Moss Justice Center, 1675-2A York Highway, York.
▪ Clover High School Football Field, 1625 Highway 55 E., Clover.
▪ YCSO District 3 Office, 515 S. Cherry Road, Rock Hill.
▪ Baxter Village Hall, 3387 Richards Crossing, Fort Mill.
National Association of Town Watch started the event in 1984, and it has grown into a nationwide event for communities and police agencies to strengthen their relationships, according to the sheriff’s office.
To learn more about YCSO Neighborhood Watch program email kim.morehouse@yorkcountygov.com.
Rock Hill and York police departments have participated in the past with events including picnics, block parties, socials and activities, including York residents choosing an officer to kiss a pig. Both departments plan to participate again this year, according to their websites.
