Walden Park residents in Fort Mill voice concerns about recent robbery

Jer’Michael Davis, 17, was arrested by Rock Hill police Friday morning and charged with armed robbery and 5 counts of auto breakins. He is accused in the Thursday morning Winthrop Drive robbery of a woman, who told police she was hit by a man with a gun, and in a series of auto breakins. Bond was denied during a hearing Friday. Police have said they are searching for a second suspect, identified as Zyon Crosby, 18, and said they are trying to identify at least two other suspects.