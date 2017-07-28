Walden Park residents in Fort Mill voice concerns about recent robbery

A Fort Mill woman said she was robbed by a teenage suspect of money and her car Tuesday evening. The woman, who lives on Walden Park Drive, told Fort Mill police that she arrived home and a man pulled a gun on her, took her into her home and demanded money, jewelry, cash and other items, then took her car keys and fled in her vehicle. Police later found the car nearby. Neighbors say the area has been safe and the incident has raised safety concerns.
Jer’Michael Davis, 17, was arrested by Rock Hill police Friday morning and charged with armed robbery and 5 counts of auto breakins. He is accused in the Thursday morning Winthrop Drive robbery of a woman, who told police she was hit by a man with a gun, and in a series of auto breakins. Bond was denied during a hearing Friday. Police have said they are searching for a second suspect, identified as Zyon Crosby, 18, and said they are trying to identify at least two other suspects.

BMX Olympics silver medalist Alise Post of Minnesota stopped by the Emmett Scott Center in Rock Hill to encourage children to try BMX racing. Post is competing in the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships on Saturday, July 29, according to Katie Quinn, Rock Hill city spokesperson. The BMX track is at 1307 Riverwalk Parkway, Rock Hill, SC.

Former roommates are in a South Carolina lawsuit over ownership of Reagan, a Goldendoodle dog and the former mascot of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Winthrop University. The original owner filed suit saying he left the dog with a friend while traveling and that he now wants the dog back. The friend has denied the request in the lawsuit and has asked for a jury trial.

Rock Hill-based York County Free Clinic will begin offering services on Thursday mornings in the 204 Raile St. building owned by PATH in York. The goal is to better serve western York County residents. All services are free and are for people with no health insurance and who qualify for the care under income requirements. Services are offered by appointment; to schedule call 803-366-6337.

Starbucks opened its latest York County coffee and more store Friday in Rock Hill at the corner of Cherry Road and Charlotte Avenue. The store opens at 5 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Some industrial warehouses had roof and water damage, officials said, and several trees were down around the city after Sunday's late afternoon storm. The cleanup began Sunday and continued into Monday morning, city and York County officials said.

With new access to the Catawba River, residents and visitors in York, Chester and Lancaster counties are "rediscovering" the natural resource amid a recreation boom. York County recreation and tourism leaders say hundreds of people are taking advantage of Riverwalk, River Park and the Lake Wylie Dam for paddling and fishing on weekends.

The final of five projects in the 2014 Clover School District's construction bond package will open for the new school year Aug. 17. A community open house to see the renovated middle school on Highway 55 East will be held Aug. 14. The $10 million renovation is part of the voter-approved $67 million bond referendum.

Michelle Johnson, a Chester woman charged in the October 2015 hit-and-run death of 11-year-old La'Darious Wylie, cried in a courtroom Thursday as she apologized to his family. The boy's mother, Liz McCrorey, told the court that she chose not to hate Johnson, but still wonders why she did not stop. La'Darious pushed his younger sister, ShaVonta, out of the way as a car came toward her while they were waiting for the school bus. He was crushed by the car and rushed by helicopter to a Charlotte hospital, where his mother chose to donate his organs. Johnson received 18 months of probation for the felony hit-and-run death charge.