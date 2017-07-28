Team USA's 14-year-old Aydan Lopez (624) heads into the second corner during his moto Thursday at the Novant Health BMX Supercross Track in Rock Hill. , South Carolina.
Local

York County residents and students get in free at last day of BMX World Championships

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

July 28, 2017 6:11 PM

ROCK HILL

The 2017 UCI BMX World Championships are scheduled to wrap up with a bang Saturday – and all York County residents, students and guests are invited.

Katie Quinn, spokesperson for the city of Rock Hill, said York County residents can bring a state driver’s license or student ID, or another way to identify themselves, and any number of guests.

“It’s just very exciting, and we want our local people to see what we’ve been doing,” Quinn said.

With 1,000 volunteer shifts filled, Quinn said the city really wanted to thank residents for their hospitality.

“We’ve heard nothing but compliments about how Rock Hill has embraced it,” Quinn said.

State legislators visited the Novant Health BMX Supercross Track Wednesday and Quinn said the reactions were overwhelmingly positive.

“I think a lot of people had no idea how big this was going to be until they get here to see it,” she said.

Saturday schedule

Training starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at the BMX track. The first races start at 3:30 p.m. with women juniors and men juniors.

At 6:40 p.m., the track will host a flag ceremony, handing over a flag to representatives from the next host country for the world championships, Azerbaijan.

Races resume at 6:50 p.m. before wrapping up with a prize ceremony and fireworks show.

Fireworks will likely start around 9:30 or 10 p.m.

Parking

Premium parking is available for $10 a day in the Novant Health BMX Supercross Track parking lot. Several other lots have parking available, including Elevation Church and Winthrop University, with shuttles going to the track.

A designated Uber/Lyft/Taxi dropoff is located on Riverwalk Parkway near the track.

Visit rockhillSCbmx.com for more information.

  Comments  

