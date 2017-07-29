USA's Tyler Brown wins the weekends first Rainbow Jersey and takes home the gold in the Masters 30 and Over Challenge Friday at the Novant Health BMX Supercross Track in Rock Hill.
USA's Tyler Brown wins the weekends first Rainbow Jersey and takes home the gold in the Masters 30 and Over Challenge Friday at the Novant Health BMX Supercross Track in Rock Hill. Jeff Sochko Special to The Herald
USA's Tyler Brown wins the weekends first Rainbow Jersey and takes home the gold in the Masters 30 and Over Challenge Friday at the Novant Health BMX Supercross Track in Rock Hill. Jeff Sochko Special to The Herald

Local

BMX Worlds recap: Day 4

By Chris Edwards

Special to The Herald

July 29, 2017 1:47 PM

ROCK HILL

The U.S. finished out its week-long championship run on Friday with Tyler Brown finishing first in the 30 and Over Masters race at the UCI 2017 BMX World Championships.

In an Instagram post, professional BMXer and Olympic Silver Medalist Alise Post wrote her congratulations to Brown alongside a picture of him smiling and wearing a gold medal. Post also thanked him for “getting me excited to kick off our weekend later today.”

In Women 25 and Over, Courtney Tomei placed second.

The final section of races starts at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

Check out these great pictures from Friday’s events.

Australia’s Caroline Buchanan prepares for a race:

The Netherland’s Laura Smulders gets ready to ride:

The Dutch National Team’s Niek Kimmann performs a jump:

Click here for full race results, updated in real time.

The championship started Tuesday. More than 3,300 riders represent about 40 countries. Visit rockhillSCbmx.com for more information.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Walden Park residents in Fort Mill voice concerns about recent robbery

Walden Park residents in Fort Mill voice concerns about recent robbery 1:03

Walden Park residents in Fort Mill voice concerns about recent robbery
One of several suspects in Winthrop Drive armed robbery appears in Rock Hill court 2:19

One of several suspects in Winthrop Drive armed robbery appears in Rock Hill court
Olympian visits Rock Hill summer camp kids 1:44

Olympian visits Rock Hill summer camp kids

View More Video