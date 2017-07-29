BMX Worlds recap: Day 4

The U.S. finished out its week-long championship run on Friday with Tyler Brown finishing first in the 30 and Over Masters race at the UCI 2017 BMX World Championships.
In an Instagram post, professional BMXer and Olympic Silver Medalist Alise Post wrote her congratulations to Brown alongside a picture of him smiling and wearing a gold medal. Post also thanked him for “getting me excited to kick off our weekend later today.”
It's been amazing watching all of the action unfold here on home soil for the @2017bmxworlds - so inspired and proud of ALL of the American successes, but a very special congrats to this gem of a human, @tylerbrown316 ☝ MASTERS WORLD CHAMPION! Thanks for being a great friend and getting me excited to kick off our weekend later today! ❤️
In Women 25 and Over, Courtney Tomei placed second.
The final section of races starts at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, July 29.
Check out these great pictures from Friday’s events.
Australia’s Caroline Buchanan prepares for a race:
A pretty cool paint job on @CBuchanan68 helmet #BMXWorlds pic.twitter.com/AaI2gnltEH— UCI BMX Supercross (@UCI_BMX_SX) July 28, 2017
The Netherland’s Laura Smulders gets ready to ride:
@LauraaSmulders is taking over our @instagram account at #BMXWorlds https://t.co/QWLiaWomEd pic.twitter.com/MVlU0TjTeF— UCIWomenCycling (@UCIWomenCycling) July 29, 2017
The Dutch National Team’s Niek Kimmann performs a jump:
Excited to go out and represent the Orange today at the World Championships! #TeamNL pic.twitter.com/KVRuDdMVfV— Niek Kimmann (@niekkimmann) July 29, 2017
Click here for full race results, updated in real time.
The championship started Tuesday. More than 3,300 riders represent about 40 countries. Visit rockhillSCbmx.com for more information.
Comments