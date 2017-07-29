Matt Hermansen
Business news: Allen Tate names Lake Wylie office leader

Staff reports

July 29, 2017 3:16 PM

YORK COUNTY

Allen Tate Co. has named Matt Hermansen as branch leader of the company’s Lake Wylie office at 1000 Village Harbor Drive in Lake Wylie.

Hermansen will oversee branch operations and management and lead a team of more than 35 agents and staff.

Hermansen has more than 20 years of real estate experience, including five years with Allen Tate, where he worked as part of the award-winning Hermansen Team with his wife, Heather. He has also held positions as director of real estate and development and real estate development manager. He is a licensed Realtor in North and South Carolina and holds the professional designations of Leading Sales Expert and Leading Service Expert from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. Prior to his real estate career, he worked in restaurant management.

Hermansen holds a bachelor’s in business from Oakland University in Rochester, Mich.

Hermansen and his wife make their home in Lake Wylie and have one son. He is a parent volunteer with the Clover High School Marching Band. He enjoys cooking, entertaining and collecting art glass.

