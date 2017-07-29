Thousands pack the stands at Rock Hill's BMX track for Saturday's world championships (PHOTOS)

The 2017 UCI BMX World Championships wrapped up Saturday in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Competitors race to the finish Saturday at the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A BMX racer gets up after falling during practice Saturday at the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Saturday's races wrapped up the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
BMX athletes practice before competing Saturday at the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
BMX racers fly down the start hill Saturday at the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Racers fly through the air during practice Saturday at the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Members of the Thailand team meet Saturday afternoon at the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A French competitor works out before racing Saturday at the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A racer watches during practice Saturday at the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships in Rock Hill.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Racers relax before practice Saturday at the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
A racer practices Saturday before competing at the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
An athlete from Latvia takes a practice ride Saturday at the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Athletes race at the 2017 UCI BMX Championships in Rock Hill on Saturday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com