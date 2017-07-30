BMX Worlds recap: Day 5

Team USA finished the fifth and final day of the UCI 2017 BMX World Championships with “historic victories” at the Novant Health BMX Supercross Track.
Race announcers called the victories for team USA riders Corben Sharrah, 25, and Alise Post, 26 historic. Never before had two people from the same team won World Championships in both the men and women's divisions.
After the race, Post said she had a "sense of calm that really helped. I fought hard [to win the race]."
She also said the women’s division win in the U.S. means a lot to her.
"It's been an awesome crowd. Win lose or draw, I feel like the whole world is with me," she said.
Sharrah also credited the crowd with his win, saying "they gave me energy."
About his men’s division victory, Sharrah said "it still hasn't sunken in yet.”
He said he stayed focused by not worrying too much about winning.
"The hardest fight is the fight in your head," Sharrah said.
Both athletes praised Rock Hill's track. Post said "it's one of my favorites." Sharrah said "the environment is unreal. The track is awesome, one of the best to race on."
Australia's Caroline Buchanan, who placed second in the women's division, says she is "really happy for Alise" and called her "a friend."
Winners in the junior division were men’s, Cedric Butti of Switzerland; and women’s Bethany Schriever of Great Britain.
Click here for full race results, updated in real time.
The championship started Tuesday. More than 3,300 riders represent about 40 countries. Visit rockhillSCbmx.com for more information.
Comments