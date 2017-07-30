Former English teacher opens energy-based healing space in Rock Hill

A retired English teacher came to Rock Hill planning to tutor students. Instead, Diana Wright is using her hands to alleviate pain and promote healing for her clients.
Wright, 67, moved to Rock Hill five years ago when her husband became chaplain at the Park Pointe Village retirement community. She planned to continue teaching, but instead found a new passion as a Healing Touch certified practitioner.
“I absolutely love it,” Wright said. “It’s a very spiritual process.”
Healing Touch is an energy-based approach in which practitioners place their hands on or above the patient’s body in an intentional way to adjust the biofield — the magnetic field around the body — to support the body’s natural ability to heal, according to Carolinas Healthcare System.
“We’re not only the physical body, we also have a form of energy that is faster that we can’t see,” Wright said.
A relaxed response releases endorphins into the brain, which aids the body in healing. The goal is to restore balance in the energy system, allowing the client to self heal, according to the Healing Touch Program, which offers classes and certification in the process.
The energy system “is something we might not always be aware of, but it is just another part of our body,” said Susan Yaguda, RN, MSN, Coordinator of Integrative Oncology at Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, which is part of Carolinas Healthcare System.
At the center, Healing Touch is used to reduce side effects related to cancer treatment. The Center states: “Every service we offer is backed by research on safety and effectiveness for cancer patients and survivors.”
Wright said she found the program while searching for a new career.
“Healing Touch came to me as an answer to prayer, which was a huge surprise,” she said. “I didn’t know I had any intuition or any awareness of energy at all. It turns out I do and it’s a natural part of me.”
The Healing Touch certificate program was formed in 1990 by former U.S. Navy nurse Janet Mentgen, RN, according to CHS. The Carolinas College of Health Sciences offers Healing Touch practitioner certification.
Wright became certified in Healing Touch in January 2016 after training as a student in 2013, as a practitioner-apprentice in 2014 and as a practitioner the following year. Wright now has her own Healing Touch space in the Modern Twist Salon in Rock Hill.
Healing Touch practitioners, who must complete a training program to become certified, do not prescribe drugs, recommend surgery or diagnose physical or mental conditions. The process, sponsored by the American Holistic Nurses Association, can be a stand-alone treatment or used with standard medical treatments.
Levine Cancer Treatment Center patients are offered at least four Healing Touch sessions and the center measures pre and post-session anxiety and pain, Yaguda said.
“We have had some statistically significant improvements through the Healing Touch modality,” she said. “Patients also indicate that they get a great benefit from the therapy. It’s exciting to see.”
Healing Touch is used to limit negative effects of chemotherapy and radiation, reduce pain, improve mobility after surgery, decrease stress, aid in postoperative recovery and reduce the effects of chronic pain, according to CHS. The program says the technique has no side effects.
Researchers may not have a definitive answer as to why energy medicine works, but the Healing Touch Program says studies support the program’s results.
Yaguda said people who are suffering may have congestion or blockage in their energy system and the technique clears pathways.
“The Healing Touch provider uses techniques to help unblock those and create a healthier flow of energy,” she said.
Courtney Warren, a client of Wright’s, said the process relaxes her.
“When she’s working on your body, you feel your body respond in the places she touches,” Warren said. “Then after a moment, you feel it just release. You feel more grounded and balanced.”
Wright said the practitioner’s attitude and love for the patient plays a role in its effectiveness. The former educator said she is enjoying her new path in life.
“I love seeing the beautiful change in my clients, whether it’s a relief of pain or the positive comments I get from people,” Wright said. “It’s a way my heart wants me to move in this world.”
