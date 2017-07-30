Advisories lifted at Rock Hill, other areas after 180K gallon sewage spill

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:42 Kayaks, tubing business makes a big splash on Catawba in York County Pause 0:55 Thousands flock to Rock Hill BMX track for last day of championships 1:03 Walden Park residents in Fort Mill voice concerns about recent robbery 2:19 One of several suspects in Winthrop Drive armed robbery appears in Rock Hill court 0:25 Dump truck crashes into Rock Hill house 1:44 Olympian visits Rock Hill summer camp kids 1:28 7 plead guilty to more than $20K in Rock Hill food stamp fraud 0:52 Rock Hill mayor: city is sharing smiles, hospitality with the world 3:09 City of Rock Hill debuts video for BMX championships 0:36 Reagan the dog at center of York County lawsuit over ownership Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email South Carolina health officials could know as early as Wednesday the results of some pollution tests done on water from areas along the Catawba River. The tests were needed after a huge sewage spill in Mecklenburg County. The sewage spilled into Kings Branch in south Charlotte last Friday. Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com

