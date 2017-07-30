Advisories lifted at Rock Hill, other areas after 180K gallon sewage spill

Advisories at areas downstream of the Catawba River affected by a large sewage spill have been lifted, according to the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation.
“The sewage is definitely not an issue at this point,” Catawba Riverkeeper Sam Perkins said Sunday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control tested water samples at Riverwalk in Rock Hill, Landsford Canal State Park and the Catawba Indian Nation landings, said Adrianna Bradley, DHEC public information officer.
The tests were needed after a huge sewage spill in Mecklenburg County. Sewage spilled into Kings Branch in south Charlotte on July 14. Kings Branch is a tributary to Sugar Creek in the Catawba River watershed. Sugar Creek flows into the main stem of the Catawba River.
The spill amount was raised from 180,000 to 200,000 gallons, according to the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Comments