Glenn Williams and Carson Neely of the York County Sheriff's Office participate in a recent Cops On Top fundraiser at Krispy Kreme on Celanese Boulevard. Local law enforcement officers will collect donations to benefit Special Olympics. Stephanie Marks Martell Herald file photo

Local

Why will so many cops converge on Rock Hill Krispy Kreme this week?

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

July 31, 2017 12:29 PM

ROCK HILL

Get your cop and doughnut jokes ready. Thursday, Friday and Saturday the Krispy Kreme in Rock Hill will be covered with police officers eating doughnuts inside, outside and on the roof.

The annual Cops on the Roof Fundraiser will be 7 a.m.-10 p.m. all three days at the Krispy Kreme at 1525 Celanese Road, Rock Hill. All proceeds will go to the Special Olympics through the work of officers from the York County Law Enforcement Torch Run campaign.

Last year the officers raised about $20,000. A $20 donation gets a dozen free original glazed doughnuts and a t-shirt.

Othere events this week include:

▪ A celebrity doughnut eating contest Thursday at 9 a.m.;

▪ A police versus firefighters versus EMS doughnut eating contest Friday at 2 p.m.;

▪ And a public doughnut eating contest Saturday at 2 p.m.

Participants in Saturday’s public contest can compete for a $20 fee.

Details: Det. Phil Tripp of the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-448-2573; or email phil.tripp@cityofrockhill.com.

