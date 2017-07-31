In 2011, Rock Hill Police Capt. Mark Bollinger talks with children at the Sunset Park neighborhood during a National Night Out event.
Local

Meet your Rock Hill neighbors and neighborhood cops. Tuesday is National Night Out

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

July 31, 2017 4:29 PM

ROCK HILL

Neighborhoods throughout Rock Hill will be filled with kids and cops and parents Tuesday night – but not because of crimes.

Tuesday is National Night Out, the annual event on the first Tuesday in August meant to bring police and the public they serve together over food and smiles.

The event has become so big in Rock Hill that the Rock Hill Police Department and city officials will have five caravans of people heading to more than 35 neighborhoods that feature block parties, cookouts and ice cream socials. Most events start around 6 p.m., but some start as early as 4:30 p.m.

The city’s police department has participated in National Night Out for a quarter century, and command staff including Chief Chris Watts make the rounds Tuesday to several locations.

“We believe in meeting the community in the community, where people live, and making National Night Out a success,” said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the department.

The York County Sheriff’s Office will participate this year at four places in Fort Mill, Clover, Rock Hill and York.

The York Police Department is holding National Night out on Friday at the York Recreation Complex on Fourth Street to coincide with a movie night for the city’s youth.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

