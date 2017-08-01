One dead in crash on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon

One person died in a crash on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Lance Corp. Justin Sutherland of the Highway Patrol said the person, driving a 1999 Buick passenger car, was driving north on I-77 at around 4:54 p.m.
The person drove off the road to the right and struck a guard rail. The car continued down an embankment and hit a tree, Sutherland said.
The person died at the scene, Sutherland said.
The York County Coroner's Office has not yet released the person's identity.
