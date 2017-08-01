Local

One dead in crash on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon

By Hannah Smoot

August 01, 2017 9:40 PM

ROCK HILL

One person died in a crash on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Lance Corp. Justin Sutherland of the Highway Patrol said the person, driving a 1999 Buick passenger car, was driving north on I-77 at around 4:54 p.m.

The person drove off the road to the right and struck a guard rail. The car continued down an embankment and hit a tree, Sutherland said.

The person died at the scene, Sutherland said.

The York County Coroner's Office has not yet released the person's identity.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

