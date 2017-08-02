Rock Hill area will soon see rainy weather

The mid-summer cool down has ended. It looks like the rainy season might be next for the Rock Hill area.
A weather pattern that brought cooler-than-average temperatures and dry weather to the region for the past several days will change for the latter part of the week and early next week, meteorologists say.
“Increasing moisture levels and stormy activity will be in store throughout the period,” said meteorologist Scott Krentz, of the National Weather Service in Greer.
Since a cold front arrived Saturday, the Rock Hill area has enjoyed beautiful conditions for late July and early August. Daily high temperatures have been 3-5 degrees below the average maximum of 89 degrees, and morning lows have been nearly 10 degrees below the norms.
Lancaster recorded lows of 57 degrees Monday and Tuesday mornings, and the temperature dropped to 58 both mornings in Rock Hill.
The only problem for some area residents has been the lack of rainfall. Little or no precipitation has been reported in the region since late last week.
The new pattern, which started taking shape Wednesday and Thursday, will bring higher humidity levels and unsettled conditions. At first, the change will be noticeable with increased cloudiness each day.
By Friday, forecasters say, a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will return. Krentz said a weak cold front will stall in the area over the weekend, adding to the unsettled pattern. Another weak front is expected to approach the Rock Hill region next Tuesday, continuing the potentially wet weather.
Forecasters say we can expect a mix of sun and clouds from Saturday into the middle of next week, with shower and storm chances of 40-50 percent each day. Humidity levels will be high, but Krentz said the cloudiness will hold afternoon high temperatures into the mid and upper 80s.
